Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 79,200 shares traded.

Kestrel Gold Trading Down 12.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

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Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

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