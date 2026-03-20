Bryan Wahl Sells 4,084 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,511.28. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 72,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,107.30. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Bryan Wahl sold 4,231 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $283,477.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Bryan Wahl sold 4,125 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $283,428.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TARS stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 461,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Trending Headlines about Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short‑term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit‑taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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