NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sammaad Shams Sells 3,297 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $55,587.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,149.38. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 115 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $2,047.00.
- On Friday, December 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 115 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,944.65.
NextNav Stock Performance
Shares of NN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 1,777,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.91.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after buying an additional 573,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 5,482,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 2,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextNav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextNav currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextNav
Trending Headlines about NextNav
Here are the key news stories impacting NextNav this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced progress on an FCC NPRM and launched commercial 5G-powered PNT services while expanding global partnerships — a material commercialization update that supports revenue growth and market opportunity. NextNav signals progress on FCC NPRM and launches 5G-powered PNT commercialization while expanding global partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: NextNav reported Q4 2025 results that slightly beat expectations (EPS -$0.13 vs. -$0.15 consensus) and revenue topped estimates — an earnings beat that reduces near-term execution risk. NextNav (NN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators improved: NextNav’s RS (relative strength) rating jumped to 85, which can attract momentum/technical buyers. NextNav stock sees RS rating jump to 85
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pieces are re-examining NextNav’s valuation in light of FCC progress and the 5G PNT launch — useful context for longer-term upside but not an immediate catalyst. A Look At NextNav’s (NN) Valuation After FCC Progress And 5G PNT Network Launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and presentation are available for deeper read on guidance, margin dynamics and commercialization cadence; these provide detail but no major new guidance that would immediately swing the stock. NextNav Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Mariam Sorond sold 11,322 shares (~$190.8k at $16.85) and CAO Sammaad Shams sold multiple lots (3,297 and 115 shares). While small relative to total insider holdings, these disclosures can be perceived negatively by investors. CEO SEC filing: CEO Insider Sale Filing — CAO filings: CAO Insider Sale Filing
About NextNav
NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.
At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.