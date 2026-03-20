NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sammaad Shams Sells 3,297 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $55,587.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,149.38. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 115 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $2,047.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 115 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,944.65.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 1,777,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 4,503.43%.The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after buying an additional 573,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 5,482,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 2,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextNav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextNav currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextNav

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About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

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