Analyzing Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences -31.58% 14.76% 4.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.64 billion 0.42 -$516.47 million ($6.73) -1.32

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Integra LifeSciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integra LifeSciences.

Volatility and Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Integra LifeSciences 3 2 2 0 1.86

Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.80%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

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Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Integra LifeSciences

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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

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