Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Elizabeth Yeu Lin Sells 375 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Yeu Lin sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $26,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,425.34. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Yeu Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Elizabeth Yeu Lin sold 390 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $26,130.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Elizabeth Yeu Lin sold 379 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $26,041.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 461,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,393. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,351 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short‑term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit‑taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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