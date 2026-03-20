Dustin Hamilton Sells 1,017 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,017 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $84,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,346.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 13th, Dustin Hamilton sold 330 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,195.40.
Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. 3,492,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,039,000 after buying an additional 439,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000.
Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market
Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert
- Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
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