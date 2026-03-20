Dustin Hamilton Sells 1,017 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,017 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $84,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,346.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Dustin Hamilton sold 330 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,195.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. 3,492,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,039,000 after buying an additional 439,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000.

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece

Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert

Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.