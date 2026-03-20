Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $164,477.32 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $164,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,819.16. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Alexander Young also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, John Alexander Young sold 4,577 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $241,528.29.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,787. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,223,000 after buying an additional 311,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151,694 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 373,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,609,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Edge AI shifts more processing onto devices across IoT systems

Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Intel Tops Valuation List as AI Hype Lifts Chip Stocks

Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports.

Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Feng‑Ming Wang sold shares on Mar 17 and Mar 19 (combined ~27,059 shares at ~\$52.77–\$54.14); other senior insiders (VPs, CFO, and directors) also sold multiple blocks across the same dates. Large, clustered insider sales often weigh on sentiment even if described as diversification. SEC filing (CEO sale example) here: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

About Ambarella

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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