Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.88. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 83,447 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

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Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular United States federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments and their agencies. It may also hold tender option bonds and other municipal derivatives to help manage duration and enhance yield.

Managed by Eaton Vance Management, a leading asset management firm with a history dating back to 1924, the fund leverages the firm’s experience in fixed-income investing.

Further Reading

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