Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Announces Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 3,674.94%.The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million.

Netcapital Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ NCPL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 64,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.97. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

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Institutional Trading of Netcapital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCPL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Netcapital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Netcapital

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Netcapital Inc operates an SEC-registered online capital–raising platform that connects emerging companies with a broad base of individual and institutional investors. Through its web-based portal, Netcapital enables issuers to conduct equity offerings under Regulation CF, Regulation A+ and Regulation D, providing a streamlined process for startups and growth-stage businesses seeking to access private capital markets. The company’s platform incorporates digital subscription, investor accreditation checks and regulatory compliance tools designed to simplify deal execution for both issuers and backers.

For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, Netcapital offers end-to-end support that includes deal structuring, compliance workflow, and marketing assistance.

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