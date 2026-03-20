Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 463 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy Hilgendorf sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $38,660.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,617 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.50. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,526,000 after acquiring an additional 844,717 shares during the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece

Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert

Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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