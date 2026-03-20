Insider Selling: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 4,729 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,729 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $249,549.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,039.82. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,155 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $116,671.70.

On Monday, January 5th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 7,728 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $584,082.24.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 3,765 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $264,754.80.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $96.69.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 126.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 34.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Edge AI shifts more processing onto devices across IoT systems

Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Intel Tops Valuation List as AI Hype Lifts Chip Stocks

Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports.

Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Feng‑Ming Wang sold shares on Mar 17 and Mar 19 (combined ~27,059 shares at ~\$52.77–\$54.14); other senior insiders (VPs, CFO, and directors) also sold multiple blocks across the same dates. Large, clustered insider sales often weigh on sentiment even if described as diversification. SEC filing (CEO sale example) here: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

Ambarella Company Profile

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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