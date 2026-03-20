Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $279,658.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne Whitfield sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $279,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,876. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 461,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trending Headlines about Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,476,000 after buying an additional 127,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short‑term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit‑taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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