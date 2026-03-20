YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 23rd

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, March 23rd. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 20th.

YY Group Trading Down 32.1%

Shares of YY Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 106,612,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,103,059. YY Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Get YY Group alerts:

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YY Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YY Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on YYGH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YY Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.