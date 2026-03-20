RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.45. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

RSA Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

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About RSA Insurance Group

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RSA Insurance Group is a multinational general insurer providing a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products. The company’s core offerings include home and motor policies for individuals, as well as property, liability, and specialty lines for small and medium-sized businesses. RSA also underwrites niche covers such as marine, energy, and accident protection, aiming to meet diverse risk needs.

Headquartered in London, RSA traces its origins to the 1996 merger of Royal Insurance and Sun Alliance, firms whose histories date back to the 18th century.

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