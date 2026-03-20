Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a 9.4% increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

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Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers News Summary

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of ($4,468.50) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Signet Jewelers Company Profile

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Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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