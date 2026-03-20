Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a 9.4% increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $110.20.
Signet Jewelers News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Signet Jewelers this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and cash-return actions: Signet reported adjusted EPS of $6.25, beating consensus and generating robust free cash flow; the company also raised its dividend, which supports shareholder returns. Signet Jewelers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside: Jefferies highlighted materially higher upside (roughly 40% from previous levels) after the print, helping fuel buyer interest. Signet Jewelers rallies after earnings; Jefferies points to 40% more upside
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger holiday demand and resilient operating performance: Commentary and coverage note a surprisingly solid holiday season and continued resilience in core brands (Kay, Zales, Jared), supporting near-term revenue stability. Why Signet Jewelers Stock Jumped Today
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic portfolio and growth targets: Management outlined a $6.6B–$6.9B revenue target and brand-integration moves tied to a strategic shift that could improve long-term margin and brand differentiation. Signet outlines $6.6B-$6.9B revenue target and brand integration moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/street posture: Telsey Advisory reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $96 price target (limited upside from current levels), providing a mixed reference point for investors. Benzinga: Telsey Advisory Group rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors: Coverage notes a relative-strength upgrade and high short interest, both of which can amplify moves in either direction. Relative-strength rating upgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin pressure: Management gave a cautious FY27 outlook and flagged margin headwinds and a soft consumer environment; that guidance disappointed some investors and weighed on forward expectations. Signet Jewelers tops Q4 earnings expectations, flags margin pressure ahead
- Negative Sentiment: FY27 outlook short of estimates: Several outlets reported the FY27 guide fell below consensus, which prompted some pre-market selling before the post-earnings rebound. Signet Jewelers stock dips as FY27 guidance falls short of estimates
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.
The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.
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