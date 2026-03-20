Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.91 and traded as low as GBX 94. Syncona shares last traded at GBX 94.88, with a volume of 427,423 shares trading hands.

Syncona Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.40. The company has a market cap of £575.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Syncona Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments that deliver patient impact by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams.

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