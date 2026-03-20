Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Jeffrey Farrow Sells 2,111 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Farrow sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $146,545.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,821.70. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TARS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 461,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.55. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Read Our Latest Report on TARS

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4‑2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed‑to‑favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short‑term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit‑taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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