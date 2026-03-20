Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Christopher Joyce Sells 25,125 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 25,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $448,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 323,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,597.76. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Alignment Healthcare News

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation.

Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation. Positive Sentiment: Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside.

Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Maroney Form 4

Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: Wagner Form 4 · Scavo filing: Scavo Form 4

Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: · Scavo filing: Negative Sentiment: Independent sell-side views: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (D-)” and Wall Street Zen trimmed its rating to a hold — these dissenting views add downside risk if they influence broader investor sentiment. Weiss Ratings · Wall Street Zen reference included in company coverage.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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