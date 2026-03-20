Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Posts Earnings Results

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter.

Gemini Space Station Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEMI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 2,544,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,955. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. Gemini Space Station has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 39,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $354,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

More Gemini Space Station News

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Gemini Space Station this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company posted and published its Q4 and full‑year 2025 shareholder letter and presentation and scheduled an investor conference call/webcast for March 20 to discuss results — provides a near‑term catalyst and fresh detail that could clarify performance drivers. Earnings Release

Company posted and published its Q4 and full‑year 2025 shareholder letter and presentation and scheduled an investor conference call/webcast for March 20 to discuss results — provides a near‑term catalyst and fresh detail that could clarify performance drivers. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional activity is mixed but includes meaningful additions from major houses (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Geode), which can support liquidity and provide potential upside if fundamentals improve. QuiverQuant Summary

Large institutional activity is mixed but includes meaningful additions from major houses (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Geode), which can support liquidity and provide potential upside if fundamentals improve. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated its multichannel disclosure policy (SEC filings, IR site, social media and calls), which is helpful for transparency but does not change fundamentals by itself. Investor Relations

Management reiterated its multichannel disclosure policy (SEC filings, IR site, social media and calls), which is helpful for transparency but does not change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut GEMI from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target to $5.50, signaling near‑term downside risk and likely contributing to negative sentiment among investors and traders. Citi Downgrade

Citigroup cut GEMI from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target to $5.50, signaling near‑term downside risk and likely contributing to negative sentiment among investors and traders. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced investigations/class action suits alleging misleading IPO/offering disclosures and overstated prospects — a legal cloud that could increase costs, management distraction, and downside risk. Shareholder Lawsuit (Reuters)

Multiple law firms have filed or announced investigations/class action suits alleging misleading IPO/offering disclosures and overstated prospects — a legal cloud that could increase costs, management distraction, and downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option volume and recent insider sales suggest traders and some insiders are positioning for further downside — an elevated signal of short‑term bearish interest. (Market options and insider-trade reports published March 18–19.)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore lowered shares of Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gemini Space Station from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEMI

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

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