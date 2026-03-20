Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon Lombardi Sells 11,745 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,096.58. This trade represents a 58.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.52. 3,492,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board-authorized $1.0B share repurchase, announced store-expansion plans (40+ new stores in 2026) and an open‑market director purchase have driven investor interest in Sprouts’ capital-return and growth story. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Q4 results topped EPS expectations and Sprouts issued FY‑2026 guidance ($5.28–$5.44) and Q1 guidance ($1.66–$1.70), supporting the earnings outlook and helping sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Yahoo Finance: sustainability piece

Sustainability/brand positioning stories are out this week — these reinforce Sprouts’ core value proposition to health‑focused shoppers but are likely a gradual, not immediate, catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. AmericanBankingNews: analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to‑constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” / median target near $100) — targets vary widely, so analyst action could amplify moves but contains no single directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. InsiderTrades: insider selling alert

Significant insider selling occurred 3/16–3/19: multiple senior executives (CEO, COO, SVP, VPs and others) trimmed positions in several filings — the breadth/timing of the sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Notable individual filings: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,754 shares (~$83.50 avg) and CHRO Timmi Zalatoris recorded large reductions (one filing shows a 40.6% trim of ~9,820 shares) — specific SEC Form 4 disclosures are available for review. SEC: CEO Form 4

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,086,000 after buying an additional 252,699 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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