Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Major Shareholder Purchases 53,000 Shares

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 53,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $1,509,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 912,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,982,645.76. This trade represents a 6.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 25,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $738,750.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 29,494 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.28.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $858,088.54.

On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $354,600.00.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BETR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 382,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,532. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $94.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Home & Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Better Home & Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Better Home & Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

BETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Better Home & Finance

About Better Home & Finance

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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