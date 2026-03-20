Martin Franklin Sells 3,000,000 Shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Martin Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $122,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,240,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,308,614.88. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.69. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

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APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 105.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in APi Group by 1,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities raised APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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