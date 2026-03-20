Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.09. Elekta shares last traded at $6.1795, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

Elekta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

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Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $433.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and support of precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery equipment. Its products and services aim to improve patient outcomes in oncology and neurosurgery by combining advanced hardware, software and clinical workflow solutions. Elekta’s offerings are designed to address a broad range of cancer types and brain disorders through targeted, image-guided treatments.

The company’s core product portfolio includes linear accelerators for external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery systems such as the renowned Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions for internal radiation treatment.

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