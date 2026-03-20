Sean Mccarthy Sells 118,969 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Mccarthy sold 118,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $763,780.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,078,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,679.24. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3%

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 13,412,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

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CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

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More CytomX Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised ratings/targets, boosting sentiment — Barclays raised its target to $16 (overweight). Article Title

Several brokerages raised ratings/targets, boosting sentiment — Barclays raised its target to $16 (overweight). Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim increased its price target to $15 and kept a Buy rating, supporting upside expectations. Article Title

Guggenheim increased its price target to $15 and kept a Buy rating, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $11, and JPMorgan reportedly upgraded the stock — multiple upgrades are driving positive analyst momentum. Wedbush Article JPMorgan Article

Wedbush raised its price target to $11, and JPMorgan reportedly upgraded the stock — multiple upgrades are driving positive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/2027) but retained a Buy rating and a $17 target — mixed signal (lowered estimates but continued bullish view). MarketBeat Report

HC Wainwright cut near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/2027) but retained a Buy rating and a $17 target — mixed signal (lowered estimates but continued bullish view). Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed appears anomalous (shows zero shares) and likely does not provide meaningful directional signal today.

Short-interest data in the feed appears anomalous (shows zero shares) and likely does not provide meaningful directional signal today. Negative Sentiment: CytomX priced an underwritten offering of common stock and pre‑funded warrants to raise up to $250M gross (closing expected March 19); markets often view such equity raises as dilutive, which can pressure the stock despite providing runway for trials. Offering Release

CytomX priced an underwritten offering of common stock and pre‑funded warrants to raise up to $250M gross (closing expected March 19); markets often view such equity raises as dilutive, which can pressure the stock despite providing runway for trials. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage notes net proceeds of about $234M from the offering — confirms material dilution magnitude and why some traders sold into the raise. TipRanks Article

Related coverage notes net proceeds of about $234M from the offering — confirms material dilution magnitude and why some traders sold into the raise. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Christopher Ogden sold 19,323 shares and SVP Marcia Belvin sold 31,492 shares on March 17 — disclosed on SEC Form 4 filings; insider sales can be read negatively by the market. CFO Form 4 SVP Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Christopher Ogden sold 19,323 shares and SVP Marcia Belvin sold 31,492 shares on March 17 — disclosed on SEC Form 4 filings; insider sales can be read negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed expectations (EPS and revenue), which was cited as a reason for an intra‑day pullback earlier this week. Earnings Reaction

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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