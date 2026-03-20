Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and traded as high as $41.50. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 42,612 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

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