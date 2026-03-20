Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $655,602.16 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $655,602.16. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,058,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,889,223.92. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $524,400.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 29,113 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $508,021.85.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $618,900.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $4,866,482.16.

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $5,285,991.80.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

ALHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Key Alignment Healthcare News

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation.

Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation. Positive Sentiment: Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside.

Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Maroney Form 4

Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: Wagner Form 4 · Scavo filing: Scavo Form 4

Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: · Scavo filing: Negative Sentiment: Independent sell-side views: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (D-)” and Wall Street Zen trimmed its rating to a hold — these dissenting views add downside risk if they influence broader investor sentiment. Weiss Ratings · Wall Street Zen reference included in company coverage.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,900,000 after buying an additional 2,981,166 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,715,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after buying an additional 1,735,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,424 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

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Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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