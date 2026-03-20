Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $11.92. Rightmove shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 79,751 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rightmove from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Rightmove Stock Up 0.4%

Rightmove Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc is a leading online real estate portal headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Launched in April 2000, the company was created by a consortium of UK estate agents to provide a centralized platform for property listings. It has since grown to become the foremost digital marketplace for residential and commercial property in the UK, facilitating connections between buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and industry professionals.

The core offering of Rightmove is its property portal, which aggregates listings from estate agents, house builders and new homes developers.

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