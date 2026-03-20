LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as low as $15.63. LCNB shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 42,982 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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LCNB Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.57.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LCNB news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $48,972.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,164.50. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: LCNB) is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

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