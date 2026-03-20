Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

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Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,156. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $75,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,299.68. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $405,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 359,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,621.44. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,498,506 shares of company stock valued at $59,486,262. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Intuitive Machines News

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Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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