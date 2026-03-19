Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $156.15 and last traded at $155.68. Approximately 33,570,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,614,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.77.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.32.
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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated an Outperform after meeting with Palantir execs, signaling confidence from a sell‑side firm following management access — a near‑term catalyst for investor sentiment. Palantir in spotlight as Mizuho reiterates Outperform after exec meeting
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture aimed at governments and sensitive enterprise use cases — a strategic partnership that can expand Palantir’s TAM and drive large enterprise/government deals. Nvidia and Palantir Are Partnering on Sovereign AI. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy Here?
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year AI collaboration with Palantir to roll out agentic AI across maintenance and production systems — a meaningful commercial validation in the defense/industrial vertical. Is GE’s (GE) Expanded Palantir AI Deal Quietly Redefining Its Long-Term Efficiency Narrative?
- Positive Sentiment: UBS bumped its price target to $200 (Buy), and other firms (Wedbush, Mizuho) are voicing bullish views — analyst upgrades and PT hikes are supporting the stock rally. Palantir price target raise at UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Palantir announced a partnership with Moder to build an AI mortgage‑operations platform (pilot with Freedom Mortgage). It shows commercial expansion beyond defense but is an early‑stage revenue opportunity. Palantir and Moder Partner to Transform Mortgage Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and investor notes continue to highlight Palantir’s large revenue backlog and the $10B U.S. Army deal — these underpin long‑term visibility but are already widely known and partially priced in. A Look At Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Valuation After Major U.S. Army Deal And New AI Partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile critics, including Michael Burry, continue public short commentary and media attacks highlighting valuation and categorization risks — this keeps a volatility premium on the stock. Michael Burry Rails Against the Media Over Palantir Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and publications warn about lofty multiples and competition in AI/SaaS (SaaSpocalypse concerns), which could limit near‑term upside if growth expectations slip. Can Palantir Technologies Sustain Its Growth? Narrative vs.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 247.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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