Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $156.15 and last traded at $155.68. Approximately 33,570,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,614,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.77.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.32.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 247.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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