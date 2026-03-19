Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek Maetzold Sells 650 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $16,503.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,351.81. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.4%

CSTL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 220,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.09. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.26.

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Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $81.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Castle Biosciences to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 80.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

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Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

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