kneat.com (OTCMKTS:KSIOF) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

kneat.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:KSIOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.7350 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on kneat.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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kneat.com Stock Down 8.0%

About kneat.com

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

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kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries. Its platform is used in various applications, including document management, analytical instrument validation, method validation, commissioning and qualification, drawing management, utility and facility validation, cold chain validation, electronic logbook management, process validation, computer system validation, and cleaning validation.

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