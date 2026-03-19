ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ LGRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 6,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.