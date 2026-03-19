ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LGRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 6,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

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The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector. LGRO was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

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