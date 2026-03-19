ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ELFY)

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

ELFY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 16,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,604. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

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Institutional Trading of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,845,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000.

About ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

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