FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 12,153,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 2,541,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 5.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery is a sustainable battery technology and manufacturing company focused on producing high-performance lithium-ion cells for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. The company aims to leverage low-carbon hydroelectric power in Norway and renewable energy sources in other regions to supply clean battery cells that meet the growing global demand for decarbonized transportation and grid resilience. FREYR’s product roadmap includes battery modules, packs and integrated storage solutions, designed to serve auto manufacturers, utilities and large-scale commercial energy users.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 with the mission of establishing cost-efficient, scalable gigafactories in strategic locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.