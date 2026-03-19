First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III Sells 3,878 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CFO H Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $48,552.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,573.24. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
H Melville Hope III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, H Melville Hope III sold 7,358 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $92,637.22.
First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.6%
FWRG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.55.
Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.
Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.
Further Reading
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