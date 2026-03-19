First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III Sells 3,878 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CFO H Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $48,552.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,573.24. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Melville Hope III also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, H Melville Hope III sold 7,358 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $92,637.22.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.6%

FWRG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $316.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

About First Watch Restaurant Group

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First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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