Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Brunner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,996.58. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 265,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

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Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORRF. Hovde Group increased their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 123.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 182,709 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

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Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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