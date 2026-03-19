Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Trading Up 53% – Here’s Why

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) was up 53% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

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About Akastor ASA

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Akastor ASA is a Norway‐based investment company specializing in the global oilfield services sector. Established through a demerger from Aker Solutions in March 2018, Akastor pursues a value‐creation strategy by acquiring and developing high‐quality businesses that provide critical equipment, technology and services to upstream oil and gas operators.

The company’s portfolio comprises fully owned subsidiaries operating across drilling equipment, subsea services and engineering solutions.

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