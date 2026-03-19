Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $65.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oklo traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $54.80. 9,377,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,715,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

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Insider Activity at Oklo

More Oklo News

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock worth $169,888,312. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oklo by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Trading Down 3.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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