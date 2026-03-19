Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $65.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oklo traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $54.80. 9,377,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,715,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.
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Insider Activity at Oklo
More Oklo News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DOE approvals and reactor agreements accelerate project execution — Oklo secured Nuclear Safety Design Agreements and other DOE cooperation for its Aurora reactor projects and isotope test reactors, de‑risking siting and federal partnership for pilot deployments. Oklo Announces U.S. Department of Energy Approval for Nuclear Safety Design Agreement of Aurora Powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory Atomic Alchemy NSDA for Groves Isotopes Test Reactor
- Positive Sentiment: First NRC materials license for Atomic Alchemy opens an early revenue pathway in isotopes — the license enables handling of isotope feedstock and supports a potential near-term revenue stream ahead of full reactor commercialization. Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy Granted U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission License for Isotope Material
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation and constructive technicals — coverage and institutional buying have increased, MarketBeat argues the “bottom is in” with technical indicators turning bullish, which supports a potential rebound if execution matches the story. Oklo Inc: The Bottom Is In, and the Upside Potential Is Nuclear
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic narrative remains intact — analysts and commentators emphasize Oklo’s role in stable clean energy amid geopolitical fuel price volatility, which supports the long-term investment thesis but doesn’t eliminate short-term execution risk. How Oklo’s Nuclear Model Boosts Stability Amid Geopolitical Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations — Oklo reported a wider-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.27 vs. estimate -$0.17), reinforcing pre‑revenue status and near-term burn concerns that pressure sentiment. Oklo posts wider-than-expected Q4 loss
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and large offloads raise governance/near-term sell pressure — recent disclosures show the CFO sold roughly $4.3M and reporting indicates insiders have sold significant positions, which has weighed on sentiment. Insider Selling: Oklo CFO Sells $4,325,400.00 in Stock Oklo Stock Tumbles as Analysts Cut Targets and Insiders Offload $170M
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and mixed ratings — several firms trimmed price targets (Goldman, Citi, Needham) which amplified downside; however, some boutiques reaffirm Buy ratings and higher targets, leaving consensus split on timing and execution. Analyst coverage and target changes Citigroup target cut coverage
Institutional Trading of Oklo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oklo by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Oklo Trading Down 3.4%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
About Oklo
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
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