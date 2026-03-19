Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSE:VXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.32 and last traded at C$74.01. 36,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 81,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.60.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.30.

Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada China A Inclusion Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S.-domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc hat seeks to track the Index.

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