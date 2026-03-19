Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.12. 75,848,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 31,195,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,551,480.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,949. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,391 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,501 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 62,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 8,210.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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