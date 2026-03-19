ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 457,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,372% compared to the average daily volume of 18,522 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $9.70 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.48.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

NYSE ZIM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 1.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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