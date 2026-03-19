Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 1,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a P/E ratio of -786.00 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Trading of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF stock. Betterment LLC bought a new position in Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Betterment LLC owned about 0.91% of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

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