Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley Sells 1,510 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $69,414.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,569.62. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $60.76.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.