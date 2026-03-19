Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.06 and last traded at C$56.18. Approximately 105,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 239,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.42.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,900.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly as well as with institutional partners and joint venture partners and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corp.

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