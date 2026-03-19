Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.6031 and last traded at $0.5904. Approximately 3,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 59,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

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Frontier Lithium Company Profile

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Frontier Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:LITOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of hard-rock lithium properties. The company’s primary objective is to establish a reliable supply of high-grade lithium spodumene concentrate to support the growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets. Frontier Lithium’s flagship asset is the PAK Project, a significant lithium pegmatite deposit in northwestern Ontario.

The PAK Project covers a contiguous land package of more than 13,000 hectares in the Ignace region near Thunder Bay.

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