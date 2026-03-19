Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.4736. 2,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYHG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wing Yip Food Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Wing Yip Food Holdings Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WYHG

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) is a specialist retailer and distributor of Asian food products, operating a network of hypermarkets, wholesale warehouses and online channels. The company’s core business encompasses the sourcing, importation and sale of a broad assortment of groceries from China, Southeast Asia and other regions, including fresh produce, frozen seafood, rice, noodles, sauces, spices and specialty ingredients.

Through its flagship hypermarkets in key metropolitan areas of the United Kingdom, Wing Yip provides both retail customers and foodservice operators with access to a comprehensive range of Asian culinary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.