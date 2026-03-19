Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $107.09. Approximately 6,905,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,351,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.72.

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Credo rolled out multiple AI‑focused connectivity products (800G ZeroFlap transceivers plus the Robin and Cardinal optical DSP families), positioning the company to capture higher‑performance AI data center demand and expand its total addressable market. The launches reinforce Credo’s growth narrative and product leadership. Credo Launches 800G ZeroFlap

Credo rolled out multiple AI‑focused connectivity products (800G ZeroFlap transceivers plus the Robin and Cardinal optical DSP families), positioning the company to capture higher‑performance AI data center demand and expand its total addressable market. The launches reinforce Credo’s growth narrative and product leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish: Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy and a Seeking Alpha piece upgraded its rating to Buy, citing sustained >200% YoY revenue growth, strong EPS expansion, margin leverage and a large net‑cash balance — all supportive of upside to valuation. Stifel Remains Buy on Credo Seeking Alpha Upgrade

Analysts turned more bullish: Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy and a Seeking Alpha piece upgraded its rating to Buy, citing sustained >200% YoY revenue growth, strong EPS expansion, margin leverage and a large net‑cash balance — all supportive of upside to valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Options/technicals attention: coverage from Schaeffer/Yahoo flagged a technical/options signal and suggested CRDO options as a trade idea — this can amplify short‑term volatility but is not a fundamental change. Options Signal Story

Options/technicals attention: coverage from Schaeffer/Yahoo flagged a technical/options signal and suggested CRDO options as a trade idea — this can amplify short‑term volatility but is not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and media buzz: several pieces noted increased retail attention around the product launches and broader AI narrative; that attention can drive volume swings but may be transient. Retail Attention Coverage

Retail and media buzz: several pieces noted increased retail attention around the product launches and broader AI narrative; that attention can drive volume swings but may be transient. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares (≈$2.97M) on Mar 17; while small relative to his remaining holding, insider sales can create short‑term investor caution. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares (≈$2.97M) on Mar 17; while small relative to his remaining holding, insider sales can create short‑term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Price reaction: despite the product announcements, some coverage noted shares fell after the launches — signaling that investors may have been taking profits after a strong run or awaiting customer/design wins and revenue cadence proof. Price Reaction Story

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,832,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,992,180.38. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,448,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,845,497.01. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 491,101 shares of company stock worth $65,802,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,844 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 28,478.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,559,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,338 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,591,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 161.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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