HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMNKF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded HMS Networks AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

(Get Free Report)

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a Sweden-based provider of industrial communication products and solutions that enable seamless connectivity and data exchange across automation systems and devices. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden, the company has established a global reputation for simplifying integration between industrial networks and control systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes Anybus adapters, gateways and modules that allow devices to connect to fieldbus and industrial Ethernet networks; Ewon remote access routers and cloud services for secure monitoring and control; Ixxat PC and embedded communication cards for automotive and machine tool applications; and Netbiter remote management solutions for energy and infrastructure systems.

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