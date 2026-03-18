San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. QVR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 446.4% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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